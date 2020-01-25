e-paper
Hit-and-run: Tempo driver arrested for running over man

Hit-and-run: Tempo driver arrested for running over man

mumbai Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:20 IST
A 42-year-old tempo driver, who had hit a pedestrian on Andheri-Kurla Road, was arrested on Friday night from Santacruz.

According to Andheri police, on January 20 at 4.30am, Dharmendra Rai, who worked at a restaurant, was on his way home when an unknown vehicle hit him. The driver, later identified as Trilochan Mantri, fled from the spot after the incident.

Passers-by rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital. However, on January 24, Rai succumbed to his injuries.

Andheri police, which had initially registered a FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by acting rashly as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 134 (duty of driver in case of accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act, added section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against Mantri after Rai’s death.

Police officers found the registration number of tempo with the help of CCTV footage and traced the driver.

