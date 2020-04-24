Housing societies in Mumbai order mangoes in bulk from farms

mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:28 IST

Unhappy with the high prices and poor quality of mangoes available with the vendors amid lockdown, residents of various housing societies in the city have started ordering mangoes in bulk directly from farms across the state.

“Maybe because there is no export happening this year, good quality mangoes are available with farmers but are not reaching the markets. In a lockdown situation like this, one cannot really go hunting for mangoes all the way till Crawford market,” said Pervez Cooper, a resident of Colaba.

The Colaba residents’ association ordered more than 225 dozen mangoes which are expected to arrive on Friday from Nashik.

“If the quality turns out to be good, we could place a second bulk order. When my friend went to Crawford to find mangoes, there was too much crowd and police didn’t allow people to stand there, so he had to come back disappointed,” added Cooper.

Other societies from across the city have opted for mangoes to be brought in bulk from coastal areas of Maharashtra such as Ratnagiri or Devgadh, which specialise in Alphonso mango.

The traders and buyers also attributed this to APMC markets being shut.

Kolan Bhumi Pratistan, a group which support farmers from Kokan region, said they have so far delivered around 10,000 dozen mangoes to 100 societies in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Pune.

Sanjay Yadavrao, founder of the group, said they have started taking orders on online platforms and are in the process of launching an application.