How to maintain open spaces better? BMC takes citizens’ tips

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:30 IST

After inviting suggestions from citizens ahead of drafting a new open spaces policy, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday held a conference with public stakeholders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and citizens groups, to brainstorm on key aspects of the policy.

Among issues discussed were entry fees, maintenance, and adoption rules of public spaces for private entities.

The BMC has decided to set up an oversight or supervisory committee at every ward

level, to oversee the maintenance of all open spaces in Mumbai, whether they are maintained by the civic body or given out on a caretaker basis to third parties.

The committee will comprise corporators, representatives from the civil society, and officials from the garden department. It will conduct regular checks on the upkeep of open spaces.

The committee will also be empowered to recommend changes regarding maintenance, or if the BMC should take back an open space given to a third party.

The roundtable conference held on Tuesday was attended by five citizens’ organisations working on the issue of open spaces and BMC officials.

Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner who held the conference, said, “I believe the BMC and the public stakeholders are on the same page on every issue regarding maintenance of open spaces. We agreed that there will be no entry fee and no construction on any open spaces.”

He added that if public open spaces are given to third parties for maintenance, they will be regulated and will fall under the jurisdiction of the oversight committee.

“It was more of a brain-storming session and all our suggestions were met well. The BMC and the citizens agreed on multiple points including chargeability, access, and no construction on open spaces,” said Naina Kathpalia, trustee of NAGAR, one of the citizens’ organisations which attended the conference.

Last month, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi directed the gardens department to check the feasibility of giving open spaces for maintenance to third parties.

Following this, the BMC invited suggestions from citizens.

“This was one of the first meetings and we will have more with members of the civil society. Within 15 days, we can finalise the policy,” added Salil.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:30 IST