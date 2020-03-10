IIT-B scholar to meet 70 Nobel Laureates in Germany

mumbai

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:19 IST

A 26-year-old research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is geared up to meet Nobel Laureates in Germany, in June.

Jayeeta Saha, a PhD scholar from the chemistry department of the institute, is among more than 600 early-stage researchers selected worldwide for a Nobel Laureates meeting to be held from June 28 to July 3 in Linau, Germany. She was shortlisted by the department of science and technology, Government of India.

“It’s a dream to discuss my research work with scientists who are pioneers in their fields. I am looking forward to meeting John B Goodenough, who won the Nobel in chemistry for co-creating the lithium-ion batteries,” said Saha. Born in Santiniketan, West Bengal, Saha was always interested in science. After completing her B.Sc from Visva-Bharti University in Santiniketan, Saha moved to IIT-Bombay for her masters, post that she continued at the institute for a PhD. “My research focuses on the ongoing fuel problem. We aim to make hydrogen available as a fuel,” Saha said. She is currently pursuing research in electrocatalysis in nanomaterials.

Her candidature for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting was chosen by the International Lindau Committee. “The Lindau meeting brings together nearly 70 Nobel Laureates in various disciplines for both technical and non-technical interactions with over 600 students and early-stage researchers. The selected candidates usually pertain to the top 5 % of the applicants and follow a rigorous examination by the committee,” said IIT Bombay in a statement, adding that the institute was delighted at Saha’s participation in the meeting.