e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B scholar to meet 70 Nobel Laureates in Germany

IIT-B scholar to meet 70 Nobel Laureates in Germany

mumbai Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:19 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

A 26-year-old research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is geared up to meet Nobel Laureates in Germany, in June.

Jayeeta Saha, a PhD scholar from the chemistry department of the institute, is among more than 600 early-stage researchers selected worldwide for a Nobel Laureates meeting to be held from June 28 to July 3 in Linau, Germany. She was shortlisted by the department of science and technology, Government of India.

“It’s a dream to discuss my research work with scientists who are pioneers in their fields. I am looking forward to meeting John B Goodenough, who won the Nobel in chemistry for co-creating the lithium-ion batteries,” said Saha. Born in Santiniketan, West Bengal, Saha was always interested in science. After completing her B.Sc from Visva-Bharti University in Santiniketan, Saha moved to IIT-Bombay for her masters, post that she continued at the institute for a PhD. “My research focuses on the ongoing fuel problem. We aim to make hydrogen available as a fuel,” Saha said. She is currently pursuing research in electrocatalysis in nanomaterials.

Her candidature for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting was chosen by the International Lindau Committee. “The Lindau meeting brings together nearly 70 Nobel Laureates in various disciplines for both technical and non-technical interactions with over 600 students and early-stage researchers. The selected candidates usually pertain to the top 5 % of the applicants and follow a rigorous examination by the committee,” said IIT Bombay in a statement, adding that the institute was delighted at Saha’s participation in the meeting.

top news
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news