IITs conduct online classes, to hold exams in batches

mumbai

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:53 IST

Even as an expert committee formed by the Centre has suggested that universities could hold exams in July and start the next academic year by September, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are drawing out different plans.

At present, IITs are conducting online classes and are likely to finish the curriculum in a couple of weeks. Plans are afoot to thereafter conduct examinations in batches to ensure students maintain social distancing and also complete the academic session.

At IIT-Madras, the institute has drawn an extensive plan to conduct exams, provided the current travel restrictions are eased. “Starting with final year students, we will invite students in batches to appear for exams and ensure only one student sits per room. All rooms will be disinfected and fumigated before the next batch arrives,” said Prof V Jagadeesh Kumar, Dean (academics), IIT-Madras. He added that the institute plans to finish online classes by May 1 and exams will only start over travel for students is possible. “In case government allows travel within states, we might look at calling students to the closest IIT to where they reside and appear for exams, but this plan is still on paper,” added Kumar.

IIT-Roorkee too plans to invite students on campus in batches, starting with BTech students. “Final year students need to clear exams first, either to report for jobs or higher education courses, so they will form the first batch. We have announced a semester completion plan and dates for the semester-end examinations. The exam duration has been reduced from three to two hours,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, director of IIT-Roorkee. He added that for the ongoing virtual classes, the institute is also reimbursing up to ₹500 to students availing fee-waiver in IIT-Roorkee.

While plans are on paper already, officials at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) are still to take a final call on their decision. “Virtual classes are on and we are calling a senate meet soon to take a collective decision on the examination session,” said Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of the institute. Similarly, IIT-Delhi too has shared a course plan with their students while a decision on exams are still on hold until there’s clarity on easing of the lockdown, said officials.