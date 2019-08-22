Illegal phone exchange: 7 sent to police custody

mumbai

Seven men who were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) two weeks ago for running an illegal telephone exchange were remanded in police custody till August 24.

The main accused, Nadeem Khan, 29, and his accomplices allegedly ran an illegal call centre in the city to re-route international voiceover internet protocols (VoIPs) from government-owned telecom lines.

“[Khan] purchased routers and other equipment from China that are used for rerouting calls from UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait and started his own illegal telephone exchange in Mumbai,” said the ATS officer. “The mastermind in the case is still wanted.”

On August 9, ATS officers raided call centre offices in Shivaji Nagar, Masjid Bandar, Dongri, Worli, Panvel and Kalyan, and nabbed seven people. The other accused have been identified as Mohammad Batliwala, 40; Samir Darwez, 30; Mohammad Sayyed, 39; Mandar Achrekar, 36; Sibtel Merchant, 33, and Rustom Shaikh, 38.

According to the ATS, their investigation was focused on whether Khan was using his call centres for anti-national or terror-related activities.

