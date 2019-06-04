In a first, WR to set up its own rain gauges

In a first, Western Railway (WR) has made its own rainwater gauge for the monsoon. Eight gauges made by WR will be set up at suburban railway stations along with the automatic rain gauge provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The gauges we have made will help us check of level of water accumulated on railway tracks at a specific time. This will determine the operation of local and outstation trains,” said a senior WR official.

The eight gauges will be placed at Bhayander, Mira Road, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi stations.

Furthermore, WR has, for the first time, used micro-tunnelling to clear drains on the Vasai- Virar and Nallasopara railway section. “With the drains choked, we wanted to be sure that they were cleaned properly to avoid any water mishap near Nallasopara,” said the official.

WR has also constructed new drains to pump out water from railway tracks at Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Virar, Goregaon, Vasai Road stations.

Ahead of the monsoon, WR has removed 1,60,000 tonnes of muck from railway stations and tracks. WR will further clear 1,00,000 tonnes of muck from railway tracks.

