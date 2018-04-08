In Mumbai suburbs, police van helps homeless woman deliver baby safely

A night patrolling police van turned out to be a blessing for a homeless pregnant woman who went into labour in the wee hours on Saturday at Ghatkopar. The van rushed the woman in time to a hospital, where she safely delivered a baby boy.

Around midnight on Saturday, the Mumbai police control room received a call about a pregnant woman in her twenties being in pain and unwell.

The Pant Nagar police were informed, after which staff including policewoman rushed to Derasar lane in Ghatkopar (East). “The woman is homeless and was rushed on time to Rajawadi hospital,” said Rohini Kale, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station. “Around 1.17am, she delivered a boy. Both the mother and child are safe.”

The woman was later identified as Amba. The police are probing about her family. “She is currently hospitalised,” said Kale.

Last month, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Jalgaon and her unborn baby died at JJ Hospital after they travelled for eight hours to the city to avail super-specialty treatment.The issue was raised by MLA Eknath Khadse in the Legislative Assembly while highlighting lack of the medical facilities in the Jalgaon civil hospital.