In Mumbai, tuition teacher allegedly tells 13-year-old he wants to have sex. Arrested

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:05 IST

The Powai police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old tuition teacher under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly passing sexually explicit comments on a 13-year-old girl after calling her inside his cabin.

The girl upon reaching home narrated the incident to her mother, who, in turn, took her to a police station to file an FIR.

The mother-daughter duo reached the Powai police station where an FIR was registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) under the POCSO act.

Anil Pophale, senior police inspector of Powai police station said,”We have produced him (the accused) before a Sessions court and were granted his police custody. We have learnt that he used to pass comments on other students as well but none complained. We are finding out if there are more victims.”

According to the Powai police, the girl lives in a chawl in Powai Hiranandani area and attends tuition classes in Powai area.

On September 11 around 5.40 pm the tuition teacher asked her to come to his cabin. He then passed sexually explicit comments on her and said he wanted to have sex with her.

The student did not respond to him and quietly left for home.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 15:00 IST