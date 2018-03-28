In U-turn, Opposition in Maharashtra withdraws no-confidence motion against Speaker

The Congress-NCP led Opposition on Tuesday took a hasty U-turn on the no-confidence motion it moved against Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde about three weeks ago. The change in the stand was surprising as the Opposition had stalled the lower House on several occasions on Friday and Monday.

Soon after the proposal of the no-confidence motion, which was initiated by the Opposition on March 5, came up for the debate in zero hour in the Assembly, leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the Opposition wishes to withdraw it. According to the sources, the decision about the withdrawal of the motion was taken during the meeting between the government and the Opposition on Monday.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had given the notice on March 5, alleging the Speaker to be biased against the Opposition. Though according to legislative rules, the motion needs to be admitted immediately after 14 days from the day it was served, the state government dodged it by moving a confidence motion to back the Speaker. The confidence motion moved by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday was passed by majority with support from the ruling party MLAs. The Opposition had raised strong objections, saying the act was the ‘murder of the democracy’ as the motion was pushed through by violating precedents. The House had adjourned amid pandemonium on Friday.

Fadnavis said the confidence motion was brought as per the existing precedent. “The then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had brought such a motion in 2006, when Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the government,” he said.

On Monday too, the Opposition rocked the House demanding the admission of the motion against the Speaker. It had led to several adjournments followed by the meeting between government and the Opposition.

According to Maharashtra Legislature Rules, the no-confidence motion cannot be admitted within a year after the confidence motion has been passed. However, the government after discussions with the Opposition agreed to allow the no-confidence motion in the House on Tuesday. The opposition citing the lack of majority in the lower House, decided to not press the motion.

“Though we have given the motion of no-confidence, after deliberation among the group leaders of the Opposition parties and the legislators, we have decided to withdraw it,” Vikhe Patil said in the lower House.