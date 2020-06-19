e-paper
India doesn’t have good ties with any neighbour, Saamana slams PM

mumbai Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:14 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Shiv Sena on Thursday launched an attack on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi over the issue of Indian soldiers being killed by the Chinese army. An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece said that it was said that the country had become stronger under PM Modi’s leadership, but Pakistan, China and Nepal have attacked India. It also slammed the Centre saying that India doesn’t share good ties with its neighbours.

The Sena leaders had launched an attack on PM Modi and sought clarity on the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers. The editorial said, “It is shocking that the PM did not come forward to tell the facts to the people after blood was spilt on the Indo-China border after 50 years, where 20 of our soldiers were killed.”

The editorial said that if China troops have infiltrated Indian territory then it is an attack on the “sovereignty of Hindutva”. “In the last six years, countless claims have been made that India has become stronger, serious and a country with a fighting spirit under PM Modi. But during this period, Pakistan, Nepal and now China have attacked India. We do not have good relations with any of our bordering nations and the ones in power is out to win the world over, this is really surprising,” the editorial said.

It added that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked to keep India’s borders quiet. In another indirect attack on prime minister Modi, the Sena said by criticising Nehru’s foreign policy would get applause but it is the responsibility of the Modi government to stop the martyrdom of solders. “By saying that the ongoing tussle with China is due to a failed foreign policy of Nehru, one can get applause in public rallies, but it is the responsibility of the Modi government to stop the martyrdom of our jawans on the border,” the editorial said.

The editorial welcomed PM Modi’s statements that the martyrdom of the 20 soldiers will not go in vain. “The warning given to China is good, but what happened in Galwan valley? What is exactly happening on the border, the people still do not know the facts,” it said.

