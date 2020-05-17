Indians stuck in Thailand seek government to operate more rescue flights

mumbai

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:06 IST

Hundreds of Indians stranded in Thailand, who are finding it difficult to survive, have appealed the central government to operate repatriate flights for those wanting to return to India, particularly Mumbai.

The second phase of the Vande Bharat mission that commenced on Saturday has just one flight scheduled to fly between Bangkok and Delhi. No other flight has been scheduled to bring back Indians wanting to return to Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Chennai. Speaking to these stranded Indians in Bangkok, HT learnt that most have exhausted their finances, hence have no money to pay for their hotel stay and have been asked by the Indian embassy to wait for a month to be able to fly back to Mumbai and other places.

Vijay Kale, a marine engineer, couldn’t stop his tears while narrating his current situation. He said, “I am residing in a private room since the lockdown and I am not able to live here anymore due to exorbitant rents. Despite registering myself to be evacuated, I have not received any help. The embassy here is providing dry ration which is of no use to me as I am staying in a hotel room.

The Indian embassy in Thailand, on April 7, had asked all the stranded Indians to register themselves so that they could be flown back in the repatriation flights. However, in the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission that commenced on April 8, no flight was scheduled between the two countries.

In the second phase too, the only flight from Bangkok to India will be operated on May 20 between Bangkok and Delhi.

Another stranded passenger, Rahul Mahajan, said, “My friend and I used to work here, but because of the current situation, we got laid off by the company. My wife is pregnant and is expected to deliver by June 10. She is alone in Pune. I request the government to operate flights back to India.”

A Kerala-based senior citizen too appealed to the government to operate flights and help them urgently. Jigishaben Shah, a tour operator from Gujarat, said, “I had come here on February 17 and was to return on March 29, but now I have started selling my ornaments to pay rent.”

Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation, said, “I am not aware of any such demand for the permission that has come to us. Generally calls in such cases are taken by the ministry of external affairs.”

A response from MEA was still awaited at the time of going to the press.