Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, condition stable

Former INX Media chief Indrani Mukerjea underwent a brain MRI scan and other tests after she was rushed to the Sir JJ Hospital due to an alleged drug overdose, a top official said on Saturday.

“We are carrying out several tests and she has just undergone a brain MRI. We are awaiting the reports. These will help us ascertain whether she had a drug overdose or it is some other issue,” hospital Dean SD Nanandkar told IANS.

Indrani -- in custody since August 2015 as one of the prime accused in the April 2012 disappearance and subsequent murder of her 24-year old daughter Sheena Bora -- was rushed to the hospital around 11pm on Friday from Byculla Jail.

She was reported to be in a semi-conscious and delirious state.

However, Nanandkar said she was now responding well to treatment, all her vital parameters were normal and her health condition was “stable”.

Further action will be taken after the medical team evaluate her test reports, he added.

Earlier, in 2015, Indrani had been rushed to the hospital for a similar medical emergency arising out of a suspected drug overdose and remained under treatment for nearly a week.