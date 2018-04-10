Indrani’s lawyer seeks permission to meet her in hospital

Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer on Monday moved a plea before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to call for her medical records and to permit her to meet her.

Sia Chaudhary, one of the lawyers representing Indrani had on Monday approached the hospital to allow her to meet Indrani but the hospital authorities refused to permit her and also denied her Indrani’s medical records.

In a one-page plea, Chaudhary pleaded that Indrani’s lawyers be allowed to meet her to take further instructions and call for her medical records for the court’s perusal. The court has asked the prosecution to file a reply to the plea.

Indrani, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was rushed to J.J hospital from jail on Saturday. She is still under observation. Doctors on Monday said they found significant increase in benzodiazepines in Indrani’s urine samples. The drug is primarily used for treating anxiety and insomnia.

“She is stable and her vitals are improving slowly. The urine samples indicate excessive consumption of the drug but she is currently being treated for fever and pneumonia,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent of JJ Hospital.

The special court has also asked jail authorities to immediately refer another accused of the case, Sanjeev Khanna, to JJ hospital for a medical check-up. Khanna, through his lawyer Shreyansh Mithare, moved the court alleging that despite several requests, he was not taken to the hospital although he has rashes on his entire body since September 2015.