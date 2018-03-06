INX Media case: Enforcement Directorate starts questioning Peter Mukerjea in Mumbai jail

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday began interrogating former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with the money-laundering case registered in Delhi involving an INX Media deal, a day after they got the go-ahead from court.

The agency had, on Monday, approached the special CBI court, which is hearing the Sheena Bora murder case trial, for permission to question Mukerjea for two days in Byculla jail.



Both Mukherjea and his wife Indrani are in prison for allegedly murdering Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

The INX Media case involves former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti, among others. Karti was arrested on Sunday, brought face to face with Indrani at Byculla, and questioned along with her.

Karti allegedly received Rs3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX Media, now called 9X Media, for helping it get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007, when it was run by the Mukerjeas.

The ED has alleged that the couple siphoned off £90 million from INX Media, which they deposited in unidentified countries through hawala channels. The funds were then routed back to India and the United Kingdom through Mauritius-based foreign investors,the ED claims.

The agency has also alleged that the funds, purportedly held in the form of bonds in New Zealand, are being managed by Peter’s son Rabin.

According to ED, INX Media filed an application on March 13, 2007, with the FIPB, the finance ministry and the central government seeking permission to receive funds from foreign investors. On May 31, 2007, the FIPB gave its permission to the firm to receive foreign investments of around Rs42.2 million as total investment inflow, including premium. INX Media, however, received foreign investment totalling Rs3,053.6 million between August 22, 2007, and May 12, 2008. It received this excess foreign exchange of around Rs3004.4 million from three Mauritius-based foreign investors.