ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed’s bail order stayed till April 20

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:21 IST

The National Investigation Agency has approached the Bombay high court challenging the order granting bail to ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed.

The high court has extended stay on the bail order till April 20 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Majeed, a Kalyan resident who was accused of travelling to Syria and joining terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), was granted bail by special NIA court on March 17. The court had on the request of the NIA counsel Sunil Gonsalves stayed the order till March 27 for the agency to approach the high court.

On March 26, the agency sought an urgent hearing before the Bombay high court as they filed an appeal challenging the bail order. The agency pleaded that the petition is before the registry for verification. Hence, they pleaded that a stay on execution of the bail be extended. The agency pleaded that the stay be extended for a month considering the present condition.

Justice SS Shinde has extended the stay till April 20. Meantime, the court has asked the registry to register the appeal filed by NIA and complete the process expeditiously so that it can be taken up for hearing.

Majeed was one of the four youths from Kalyan who allegedly left India to join ISIS in 2014. The other three youths are Fahad Shaikh, Shaheem Tanki and Aman Tandel are still missing. Majeed is the only person alleged to have joined the organisation and returned to India.