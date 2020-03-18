Isolation ward set up at Jogeshwari hospital to quarantine coronavirus patients

mumbai

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:30 IST

The civic administration on Tuesday set up a 20-bed isolation ward at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari to quarantine coronavirus patients.

The decision was taken after the 128-bed isolation ward at civic-run Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, where city’s coronavirus patients are quarantined, reached almost to its full capacity. On Tuesday, a 59-year-old Ghatkopar resident was admitted to the ward, taking the number of quarantined patients in the hospital to 123.

“We have set-up a new isolation facility with 20 beds at HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital. The situation is under control as of now. Depending on the need, we will set up more isolation wards in the city,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani. The out-patient-department (OPD) service to screen patients at the Jogeshwari hospital will start from Wednesday.

“Any patient who has symptoms similar to those found in coronavirus patients such as flu, fever or cough, or have a travel history of visiting affected countries can approach HBT hospital for tests,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, BMC.

The centre will also collect samples and send it to Kasturba Hospital for analysis.

Additionally, the civic body has also decided to open isolation wards at Bhabha Hospital (10 beds) in Kurla, Rajawadi Hospital (20 beds) in Ghatkopar, Fortis Hospital (15 beds) at Mulund, BPT Hospital (50 beds) in Wadala and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital (30 beds) at Byculla.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already started quarantine facilities at Seven Hills Hospital and Mirage Hotel, where 16 and 24 suspected coronavirus patients have been quarantined. The civic body has also decided to set up quarantine facilities at JW Marriot, Sahar International and Taj Vivanta hotels – all of which are close to Mumbai airport – for those who do not wish to be quarantined at hospitals.

Meanwhile, Kasturba Hospital is also inspecting suspected patients at its OPD owing to the outbreak. On Tuesday, 131 samples were tested at Kasturba Hospital, of which only one was found positive.

(with inputs from Rupsa Chakraborty)