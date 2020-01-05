Jain youth should take up government jobs: Religious leaders

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:51 IST

Jain religious leaders have asked community members to consider jobs with government agencies. The Jains, who form around 0.4% of the country’s population, have traditionally been into business.

On Sunday, at a gathering organised at Shree Shanti Nagar Shwetambar Murtipujak Tapagacha Jain Sangh, Sri Prasaankirtisagar Surisvarji Maharaj, who is a part of J Punit Charitable Trust, said that only 0.1% of community members work as government employees. “There is a brain drain wherein the members from our community want to work for multinational companies, but such people don’t benefit the country, except economically. There are very few Jains who think about appearing for civil services examination,” said Sri Bhavyakirtisagar Maharaj from the trust.

Hemendra Shah, retired additional secretary, said youngsters from Uttar Pradesh are schooled from an early age to appear for civil services examination, whereas not many Gujaratis and Jains opt for it. “The community lacks awareness towards these jobs. Thus, speaking to parents about it is a good start in that direction,” said Sunil Shah, chartered accountant.

“Government jobs offer a security that private companies don’t. This applies, especially, in the times when people are losing their jobs,” said Geeta Shah, superintendent of customs.