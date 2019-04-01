Jamnalal Bajaj placements: Student gets Rs 32 lakh package, highest this year

The highest remuneration package offered to a student from the 2017-19 batch of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) is Rs 32.3 lakh, an increase of Rs 2 lakh from the last academic year.

The average annual salary offered to the batch stands at Rs 20.3 lakh, compared with Rs 18.91 lakh the previous year.

These data come as a part of the final placement report for the batch of JBIMS students released on Sunday.

According to the report, the highest number of job offers (41%) came from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors, while automobile and manufacturing (11%) and consulting (8%) took the second and third places respectively.

According to the report, more than 67 pre-placement offers were given to this batch of students besides more than 20 first-time recruiters.

“For years, recruiters have shown immense faith in JBIMS and its students, and this year was no different. The number of first-time recruiters on campus reaffirms the repute that our students bring to the industry,” said Kavita Laghate, director, JBIMS

