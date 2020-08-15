e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Japanese restaurant manager in South Mumbai booked for stealing sushi knives, 50 liquor bottles

Japanese restaurant manager in South Mumbai booked for stealing sushi knives, 50 liquor bottles

The police have registered an offense under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the manager and further investigating the case, said a Tardeo police officer.

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

Manager of a south Mumbai restaurant, known for its Japanese cuisine, has been booked by Tardeo police for allegedly stealing 50 liquor bottles, set of Sushi knives among other things from the restaurant when it was not operational during the lockdown. One of the co-owner of the restaurant learnt about the alleged theft after he opened the restaurant this month, police officials said.

Aftab Iqbal Moon, one of the three partners in the popular restaurant Keiba at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, in his police complaint has stated that the restaurant was closed since March due to lockdown but when on August 11, he visited the restaurant he discovered that 50 liquor bottles, a set Sushi knives, microwave oven and many other edible items total worth Rs 4.23 lakh are missing, the police said.

Upon enquiring the watchman, Moon learnt that the manager Jackson Thumpit had taken away all the items.

The police have registered an offense under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the manager and further investigating the case, said a Tardeo police officer.

Moon then informed his two partners — Neeti Goel and Ronak Rochlani, and they called Thumpit and asked him about the missing things. However, Thumpit did not give satisfactory answers and switched off his mobile phone.

Moon then informed Tardeo police and registered an offense on Wednesday.

