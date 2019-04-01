JBIMS placements: Student gets Rs 32 lakh package, highest this year

The highest remuneration package offered to a student from the 2017-19 batch of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) is Rs 32.3 lakh, an increase of Rs 2 lakh from the last academic year.

The average annual salary offered to the batch stands at ₹20.3 lakh, compared with Rs 18.91 lakh the previous year.

These data come as a part of the final placement report for the batch of JBIMS students released on Sunday.

According to the report, the highest number of job offers (41%) came from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors, while automobile and manufacturing (11%) and consulting (8%) took the second and third places respectively.

According to the report, more than 67 pre-placement offers were given to this batch of students besides more than 20 first-time recruiters.

“For years, recruiters have shown immense faith in JBIMS and its students, and this year was no different. The number of first-time recruiters on campus reaffirms the repute that our students bring to the industry,” said Kavita Laghate, director, JBIMS.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 03:44 IST