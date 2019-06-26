Journalist moves court against Salman Khan over ‘assault’ in April

A city journalist on Tuesday moved the Andheri metropolitan court against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, alleging the actor and his bodyguards had assaulted him in April. The complainant has also alleged that the police had not acted on the journalist’s complaint against Khan.

Khan and his representatives refused to comment.

Advocate Neeraj Gupta, representing the journalist, said, “We decided to file the complaint before the court after the police sent us the memo stating no illegal act had occurred.”

On April 24, television journalist Ashok Pandey was travelling in his car from Juhu to Kandivli with his cameraman when he spotted Khan on a bicycle. Khan was accompanied by two bodyguards. According to Pandey, he asked the bodyguards if he could video Khan and the bodyguards said yes. However, when Khan noticed that he was being filmed, he objected and the bodyguards allegedly assaulted Pandey. Pandey claimed in his complaint that Khan too hit him and snatched Pandey’s phone.

In his complaint before the court, Pandey said he approached the DN Nagar police station to submit a written complaint. “The police authorities not only purposely delayed the investigation but also, after the lapse of about two months, they have disposed of the complaint, stating no such illegal act and/or offence is found in the matter,” said Pandey.

