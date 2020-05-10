e-paper
Kandivli man loses ₹1 lakh in debit card cloning fraud

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 20:48 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
A 27-year-old LIC officer lost ₹1 lakh to a card cloning fraud just five days after he withdrew ₹4,000 using his ATM card in Kandivli (W).

The local Charkop police have received several complaints of card cloning and are probing the matter further.

According to Charkop police, the complainant is a resident of Kandivli (W) and on May 2 he used his debit card at his private bank’s ATM kiosk in Charkop market. On May 7, the fraudster in ten transactions withdrew ₹1 lakh from his bank account using a cloned debit card.

“I went to Charkop police station and saw several people lined up complaining about the same problem. One of the victims also made a video of the micro camera and skimmer attached in the ATM in Charkop market. He has handed it over to Charkop police.”

Vitthal Shinde, senior police inspector of Charkop police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered and multiple complaints regarding the cloning of cards have been filed.

