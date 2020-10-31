e-paper
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to remove footpath encroachments in second drive from Nov 1

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:19 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

In a second big drive to keep the footpaths free on major roads, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will remove all the encroachments from November 1. The drive will continue for 15 days, in which the KDMC team will target illegal stalls, extensions of shops and hawkers on the footpath.

In February this year, the KDMC had initiated such a drive in which most of the major footpaths were cleared with the help of the traffic police and ward office staff. However, the encroachments have returned to the footpaths all over again.

“The footpaths, which are made for the pedestrians to walk freely, are mostly occupied with illegal encroachments. Before the drive, we have informed the shopkeepers and housing societies to make sure they themselves remove the encroachments from footpaths,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

The drive was initiated by the civic body since February 27. However, it came to a halt due to the lockdown imposed for Covid-19 pandemic across the Maharashtra state.

