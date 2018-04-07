Learn driving, traffic rules in this Thane park

After the opening of the first theme park last week, the Ghodbunder Road is set to get another theme park soon.

The children’s traffic park, developed on a two-acre plot in Kavesar area of Ghodbunder Road, is ready for inauguration.

Built by the Thane Municipal Corporation, the park will educate children on traffic rules, emergency services and road safety through lane markings, zebra crossings and road signages.

An official from TMC requesting anonymity said, “It is important that every citizen of Thane know the traffic rules. They should also be aware of the safety norms to be followed while driving or walking, follow signals and abide by the parking rules. The park will play a vital role in bringing all this information together.”

Miniature models of schools, fire brigade, petrol pumps and hospitals have been built for training. The park has displays, demonstrations, slide shows, workshops, seminars, exhibition and street plays to explain the rules.

“The park has an audio-visual centre where children and elders can learn driving a four-wheeler. There are electronic consoles and entire set-up of a driving seat of a car along with seat belts. The users will be trained to maneuver the traffic virtually. The park also has cycle training tracks and two wheeler tracks for people to learn bike riding,” said the official.

Various automobile companies will be giving driving training to those interested.

There are simulation blocks for two and four wheelers, adult training tracks, amphitheater, license issuing room for RTO, children play area and cafeteria. It is also aesthetically appealing with different murals and landscaping.

Additional municipal commissioner Sunil Chavan said, “We will not charge people for the park as it is an educational one. We will keep a register of visitors the park.”

The Kavesar plot was reserved for a science park but the space was small.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had proposed the construction of this traffic park in 2016 under TDR so that it will not have to spend anything.