Level-2 fire breaks out at Crawford Market

mumbai

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:34 IST

A level-2 fire broke out at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station around 6pm on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported.

Six fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire was confined in four of the commercial spaces in the market, which market houses several shops. The fire increased in intensity and was reported at level 2.

Mumbai Fire Brigade chief Prabhat Rahangdale said the fire has been confined to two or three shops but has heavy smoke. “Meanwhile, shutters of adjacent shops are being broken to check the spread of the fire. Fire was confined to corrugated boxes, large stock of packing material, bamboos, electrical installation and electric wiring.” The fire was brought under control by 8.48pm.