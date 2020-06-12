e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Level-2 fire breaks out at Crawford Market

Level-2 fire breaks out at Crawford Market

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:34 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

A level-2 fire broke out at Mumbai’s iconic Crawford Market near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station around 6pm on Thursday. However, no injuries were reported.

Six fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire was confined in four of the commercial spaces in the market, which market houses several shops. The fire increased in intensity and was reported at level 2.

Mumbai Fire Brigade chief Prabhat Rahangdale said the fire has been confined to two or three shops but has heavy smoke. “Meanwhile, shutters of adjacent shops are being broken to check the spread of the fire. Fire was confined to corrugated boxes, large stock of packing material, bamboos, electrical installation and electric wiring.” The fire was brought under control by 8.48pm.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In