Light overnight showers in Mumbai; temperature drops marginally

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:03 IST

Mumbai witnessed isolated spells of light showers between Sunday night and Monday morning, allowing a marginal drop in minimum temperatures that led to cool conditions.

Between 11.30pm Sunday and 8.30am Monday, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 4.8mm rain while 13.8mm was recorded at Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai.

Sporadic light showers helped the minimum temperature drop to 22 degrees Celsius, both in the suburbs and in south Mumbai, which was close to the normal mark.

The weather bureau predicted the possibility of light rain and thundershowers to continue throughout the day on Monday and similar weather conditions on Tuesday as well.

“Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) received light to moderate intermittent overnight showers that continued on Monday morning, with the latest satellite images indicating heavy cloud cover over north Konkan region. Light to moderate rains are expected to continue till Monday afternoon for now,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain or thundershowers are likely to continue till Wednesday, according to IMD, due to the influence of the confluence of northwesterly (coming from western disturbance over north) and southeasterly winds (coming from a low pressure system over Arabian Sea) extending over northwest India causing such weather in north central Maharashtra, Konkan and isolated areas in interior parts of the state as well.

“December rain is not routine for Mumbai but continuous showers in most places led to traffic snarls, poor visibility, moist and wet conditions through the city,” said Hosalikar.

He highlighted that the latest Doppler radar images had shown a cloud patch all the way from Raigad (Navi Mumbai, Alibag, Panvel), over MMR (Mumbai, Thane, Palghar), and Nashik. “Some areas in south Mumbai and parts of Raigad are expected to witness continuous light showers,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, apart from Mumbai, Nashik recorded 9.8mm rain, Harnai 4.4mm, Thane 4.2mm, and Mahabaleshwar 2.2mm.