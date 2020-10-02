Lockdown in 11 containment zones in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:59 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued orders of lockdown in 11 Containment Zones till October 31. In Nerul, the contained areas are Trimurti Sadan in Darave Village, Vishal Pride at Sector 50, Deepsagar Society at Sec 19, House No. 758 at Sec 20 and Shivshakti Apt at Sec 10. Sector 31 Vashigaon and Sector 28 in Vashi, Mahavir Amrut Society at Sec 19 and Nivara Society at Sec 3 in Sanpada, Omkar Society at Sector 10, Airoli and Dattakrupa Apartment at Dighe would be under lockdown as per containment rules. Only essential shops would be open in these areas.