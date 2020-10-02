e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lockdown in 11 containment zones in Navi Mumbai

Lockdown in 11 containment zones in Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:59 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued orders of lockdown in 11 Containment Zones till October 31. In Nerul, the contained areas are Trimurti Sadan in Darave Village, Vishal Pride at Sector 50, Deepsagar Society at Sec 19, House No. 758 at Sec 20 and Shivshakti Apt at Sec 10. Sector 31 Vashigaon and Sector 28 in Vashi, Mahavir Amrut Society at Sec 19 and Nivara Society at Sec 3 in Sanpada, Omkar Society at Sector 10, Airoli and Dattakrupa Apartment at Dighe would be under lockdown as per containment rules. Only essential shops would be open in these areas.

top news
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In