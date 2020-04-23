Lockdown: Kalyan society places chairs for each flat to collect essentials, minimise contact

mumbai

To ensure minimal contact in times of the pandemic, a society in Kalyan (East) has come up with an innovative solution.

The 13-storey Vivaan Heights has numbered chairs as per the flat numbers and lined them in the society’s lobby. Delivery persons are asked to leave the essential items on the chair from where the members can collect it. The building has a total of 48 flats.

Dr Umesh Kapuskar, chairman of the society, said that they have enforced the system since the lockdown was announced. “This way, we do not allow any outsider to enter the building premises,” said Kapuskar adding that they have also closed one of the two entrances of the building.

Kapuskar, who practices in Kalyan, said that the building committee collectively arrived at this decision when the state government had announced the lockdown. He also said that most of the members have not left the building premises since the lockdown was imposed.

Shreejith Nair, who resides on the fifth floor of the tower said that the system has helped in minimising contact. “Milk pouches and newspapers are left on the chairs in the morning and can be collected by individual members later. It is similar for other deliveries too,” Nair said.

As of Sunday night, the Kalyan-Dombivili municipal corporation has registered 69 positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths.