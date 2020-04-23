e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lockdown: Kalyan society places chairs for each flat to collect essentials, minimise contact

Lockdown: Kalyan society places chairs for each flat to collect essentials, minimise contact

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:56 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

To ensure minimal contact in times of the pandemic, a society in Kalyan (East) has come up with an innovative solution.

The 13-storey Vivaan Heights has numbered chairs as per the flat numbers and lined them in the society’s lobby. Delivery persons are asked to leave the essential items on the chair from where the members can collect it. The building has a total of 48 flats.

Dr Umesh Kapuskar, chairman of the society, said that they have enforced the system since the lockdown was announced. “This way, we do not allow any outsider to enter the building premises,” said Kapuskar adding that they have also closed one of the two entrances of the building.

Kapuskar, who practices in Kalyan, said that the building committee collectively arrived at this decision when the state government had announced the lockdown. He also said that most of the members have not left the building premises since the lockdown was imposed.

Shreejith Nair, who resides on the fifth floor of the tower said that the system has helped in minimising contact. “Milk pouches and newspapers are left on the chairs in the morning and can be collected by individual members later. It is similar for other deliveries too,” Nair said.

As of Sunday night, the Kalyan-Dombivili municipal corporation has registered 69 positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news