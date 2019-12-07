Loose gravel on Kalyan roads dangerous for bikers

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:02 IST

The death of five people in two separate accidents in the past three days in Kalyan and Ambernath has sparked anger among residents.

Both accidents involved bikes, which skidded on the gravel-filled road and lost control.

Residents and family members of those dead have blamed the loose gravel on the road and the ill-maintenance by the authorities.

On Tuesday, three of a family died after a truck hit their bike on Khambalpada road. The 35-year-old man, who was riding the bike, lost control and collided with a truck. The police have registered a first information report against the truck driver.

Khambalpada Road in MIDC, Dombivli (East), is maintained by public works department (PWD).

The residents claimed that non-maintenance of these road led to the accidents and so the police should file a case against the contractor or the authority responsible for maintaining the roads.

PWD engineer from Kalyan AP Bhanushali said he has recently joined and will get details of the road where the accident took place.

Anant Patil, 37, lost his brother-in-law Ganesh Chaudhari in the accident.

“An eye-witness told us Ganesh’s bike skidded over loose gravel on the road when he tried to overtake a truck,” said Patil.

In the second accident, Suraj Sonawne, 28, and Chetan Waghe, 34, residents of Ambernath, were going towards Ulhasnagar on Kalyan-Badlapur road.

Senior police inspector from Ambernath police station, SN Dhumal, said, “They were going towards Ulhasnagar when their bike skidded on the gravel. They lost control and rammed into the truck.”

Kalyan-Badlapur road is maintained by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

MMRDA chief engineer LS Joshi said, “I will check why there was gravel on the road. I will check who is responsible for this negligence.”

Ambernath residents said the gravel on the road is slippery, leading to bikers losing control.

Satyejit Burman, a social worker from Ambernath, said, “The accidents in the past few days should act as a wake-up call. This is not the only road which is filled with gravel. Repairing potholes and digging up the same roads several times is a nexus between the corporators and administration. Corporators do not allow professional contractors to work inside the city area, which is one of the reasons for substandard roads.”

Since monsoon this year, the condition of roads in the city has deteriorated, leading to accidents.

City-based lawyer Sagar Kadam said there are several provisions in the law, under which police should take action but they don’t. “New Motor Vehicle Act 2019 section 84 (2) says that when the failure on the part of the authority, contractor, consultant or concessionaire responsible to comply with standards for road design, construction and maintenance, results in death or disability, they will be punished with a fine,” he said.

Kadam added that it is necessary to file an FIR against officials or contractors as they will get off lightly after paying fines. “The contractors and officials know that bad roads or filling potholes with gravel will lead to accidents. But, they continue with shoddy work. This is clearly a punishable offence,” said Kadam.