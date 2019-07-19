Luxury on wheels: Mumbai to Gujarat route to get private train?

If all goes as per the plan, Mumbai-Gandhinagar route could get the country’s one of the first private trains.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is surveying four routes for congestion, passenger traffic and nearby tourist locations to introduce two Tejas Express-like ultra-luxurious trains, which will be run by a private operator. The routes being surveyed are New Delhi-Lucknow, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, Howrah-Puri and Chennai-Madurai. After studying the popularity among passengers of trains from Gujarat, the IRCTC western region has sent a 25-point proposal to its headquarters for the operation of the train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

“The plan is to run trains that are as luxurious as Tejas Express. A decision is likely to be taken by the end of August. Routes that would be preferred by passengers and are feasible will be selected,” said a senior IRCTC official based in New Delhi.

The proposal mentions a plan for a return journey train between Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Mumbai. The train would commence early morning from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, would reach Mumbai and then return to Gandhinagar. The plan is to enable passengers to book tickets instantly, which would be provided by the train host inside the train. Five-star hotels would be approached for onboard services and would make menus for passengers, according to the proposal. “The aim is to provide luxury travel to passengers. As private operators will operate the train, the stakes will be higher. The fare, e-ticketing, on-board services, instant tickets, train hosts and other services are yet to be finalised. We are awaiting a final confirmation from the railway ministry,” said a senior IRCTC official from western region.

India’s first premium luxury train Tejas Express was launched in May 2017 between Mumbai and Goa. The express has state-of-the-art facilities, including automatic doors and infotainment LCD devices.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:25 IST