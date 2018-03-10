Maha budget: After Mumbai university exams mess, state to set up digital system

After delays in announcing examination results rocked University of Mumbai (MU) last year, the state government has decided to set up an Integrated University Management System (IUMS) that will help universities avoid such a repeat. The state government has announced that it will start 100 international schools and a state-level independent board for them.

The state has increased fund for the education department to Rs56,046 crore in 2018-19 from Rs50,666 crore in 2017-18.

The IUMS seeks to streamline and expedite admission, examinations, online assessment and results. It will also enable the state government to monitor functioning of universities, sources said. The state has earmarked Rs18 crore for the system.

HT on September 27 last year had reported that the state was planning to introduce IUMS as an answer to paper correction goof-ups and delays in declaring results.

“Based on information technology, IUMS is being designed by the state IT department for all non-agricultural universities in the state, which will facilitate various components — such as enrollment, affiliation of colleges, syllabuses, administrative matters etc — in a transparent and efficient manner,” said Mungantiwar said in the lower house.

The state Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) is in the process of finalising the system.The system will provide end-to-end solutions, which will be divided into several modules, sources said.

Moreover, students will have digital lockers to protect their results. They will get a link to their digital lockers from which results can be obtained anytime. The link can also be shared with other person for official use, sources added. The system is expected to eliminate all kinds of discrepancies and mismanagement.

Mungantiwar also said the state will set up 100 international-level schools. For this, the government has allocated Rs36 lakh.

“In the first phase, the government has planned to start 100 international schools. Each of schools will then be affiliated with MIEB,” said the minister.