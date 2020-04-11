e-paper
Maha hospitals divided in 3 categories to treat Covid-19 patients: Report

The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus case in India.

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:45 IST
Asian News International
Mumbai
According to the State Health Department's latest update, earlier today 92 new positive cases were reported in Maharashtra. (Reuters file photo )
         

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that as per the intructions by the central government, hospitals in the state have been classified into different categories to treat three types of Covid-19 patients namely asymptomatic, patients with mild symptoms and patients with serious symptoms.

“91 per cent of the total patients in the state are from Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. Rest nine per cent are scattered in various parts of the state. 70 per cent of the total positive patients are asymptomatic, 25 per cent patients have mild symptoms and 5 per cent patients are in a serious condition,” said Tope while addressing the media through Facebook live video.

He continued saying that Maharashtra has conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests in the country. Total 33,000 tests have been conducted in Maharashtra till today while 1652 patients have been found positive for Covid-19 so far, he added.

“Our aim is that no patient should go undetected, we are taking all steps for the same. Mumbai has 61 per cent of the total positive Covid-19 patients of Maharashtra. Navi Mumbai has 10 per cent patients and Pune has 20 per cent patients of the state in total,” said Tope.

The State Health Minister added that Maharashtra has a mortality rate of 5.5 per cent among its total positive patients.

“Mumbai’s Seven Hills Hospital has 300 beds for the coronavirus patients, here patients of all three categories can be treated. PM has requested to implement Arogya Setu App in Maharashtra also for contact tracing,” said Tope.

“We have decided to give online training to our paramedical staff to look after Covid-19 patients. We have proposed a pattern of pool testing for Covid-19. This pattern of testing will save time and testing kits,” he added.

According to the State Health Department’s latest update, earlier today 92 new positive cases were reported in Maharashtra. The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus case in India.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

