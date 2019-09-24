Maha polls: Banners, hoardings removed

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:43 IST

Taking cognisance of the Congress complaint against hoardings and banners with pictures of PM Narendra Modi and other ministers at petrol pumps and on public transport buses, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) has directed the district administration to remove such hoardings. The election body said the political hoardings were removed in stipulated time and there was no need for action against the officers.

Dilip Shinde, additional CEO, said on Tuesday the machinery was given 24 to 48 hours to remove such political hoardings, banners and posters. The poll body has lodged 50 cases of violation of model code of conduct since the Assembly polls were announced on September 20. The administration has pulled down 75,981 banners, cutouts from government properties, 73,445 from public places and 16428 from private properties. It has also seized liquor worth ₹1.68 crore, drugs costing ₹29 lakh, ₹36 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth ₹46 lakh in three days.

The Election Commission of India has announced the bypoll for the Satara Lok Sabha constituency on October 21. The election was necessitated after Udayanraje Bhosale, 13th direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, joined the BJP recently by resigning as NCP MP.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:43 IST