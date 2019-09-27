Maha polls: Pradeep Sharma’s remarks are cheap tactics, says Hitendra Thakur

mumbai

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur on Friday termed Sena’s Nalla Sopara candidate and retired policeman Pradeep Sharma’s remarks on “politics of goondaism in the Vasai-Virar belt” cheap tactics.

Sharma had said on Wednesday that a maximum number of externed criminals from Mumbai and Thane find refuge in Nalla Sopara, thanks to the political patronage. Thakur said Sharma was afraid of facing the BVA. “Sharma should know that even today, no woman is harmed in the area and there are no ladies bars in Vasai, unlike Andheri and Thane, where Sharma lives and was posted, where crimes against women are rampant,” said Thakur. “There is respect to a person in uniform, and once he removes the uniform, the respect is lost.”

Meanwhile, there are nearly 1.20 lakh bogus voters in Vasai-NallaSopara and a majority of bogus voters are from Andheri, Dombivli, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and other areas, alleged Thakur.

The BVA has got back the ‘whistle’ symbol from the EC, said Kshitij Thakur, the MLA from Nalla Sopara.

