e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi to address his first public rally at Dharavi on Sunday

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:22 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first campaign rally for the Assembly elections at Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said, “We had requested Mr Gandhi to visit the city and state ahead of the elections. He will address a public gathering at Dharavi on Sunday, and in the coming week, he will visit several parts of Maharashtra, to urge citizens to vote for the Congress and its alliance partners.”

Dharavi is Asia’s largest slum cluster and the Congress has a strong presence in the area, with sitting MLA Varsha Gaikwad from the party.

In Mumbai, the Congress currently has five seats, followed by the BJP and Shiv Sena at 15 and 14 seats, respectively. One seat each is with Samajwadi Party and All India Majlis-e-lttehadul Muslimeen.

Gaikwad said, “We have also requested senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Mumbai. Our plan is to have a road show with Priyanka Gandhi between Colaba and Dahisar. We will make plans after getting nod from the leaders.”

The Congress is fighting the elections in alliance with the NCP. The Congress has 146 candidates in the fray, while the NCP has 117, with other seats for smaller parties such as Swabhimani Sangathana, Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Samajwadi Party.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:21 IST

top news
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Mamallapuram turns a fortress for PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s informal summit
Oct 11, 2019 00:48 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
No Rating Movie Review: ‘The Sky is Pink’ makes you laugh and cry
Oct 10, 2019 20:53 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News