Maha scraps international education board

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:18 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — on Wednesday scrapped the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), which was started by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

The announcement was made by education minister Varsha Gaikwad in the legislative council, based on the recommendations of Dattatray Sawant, presiding officer in the council, in place of chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. Gaikwad was responding to a calling-attention motion by Vikas Potnis, member of legislative council (MLC).

There are 83 public and private schools affiliated with the MIEB, which was set up in 2018 to “provide education at par with international standards”. Following allegations by Potnis of misconduct, lack of transparency in functioning and curriculum and exclusivity towards selection of schools, several members demanded a review of the board.

Members also alleged that many schools had not even received the updated syllabus as per the board

Gaikwad first announced an inquiry into the matter before taking any decision about shutting it down. She told the legislative council, “There are a lot of complaints regarding the functioning of this board. It is a duty to secure good education for all children in schools associated with the board. We will review allegations of irregularities.”

However, in response, Sawant asked her to give a decision regarding MIEB immediately as it seemed it was unnecessary to have the board functioning. Gaikwad then said, “As asked by the presiding officer, we will take a decision to shut down the board.”

The creation of the board was first mooted by Vinod Tawde, who was the education minister in the previous BJP government.

Reacting to the state’s decision of scrapping the board, Tawde said, “This will create hurdles in the progress of many children studying in rural schools. Where on the one hand, the government has made it mandatory to have Marathi taught until Class 10, on the other hand, it is depriving students of Marathi-medium schools of quality education at par with international standards.”

He added, “If Gaikwad had visited international schools before taking this decision and seen the quality of education there, she would not have taken this decision and deprived other schoolchildren of the same.”

Wednesday’s decision was yet another decision taken by the previous government, which has been scrapped by the MVA. On Tuesday, the state had indicated that it may not renew the Jalyukta Shivar Yojna, a pet project of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after its extended deadline ended on December 31, 2019.