Maha sees highest one-day toll of 36; crosses 500 mark

mumbai

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:56 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday breached the 500 mark for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths after it recorded its highest single-day figure of 36 fatalities, taking the toll to 521. The state recorded 790 new cases — its third-highest 24-hour jump — taking the infection count to 12,296.

Of the deaths recorded on Saturday, Mumbai reported 27, three were in Pune city, two in Amravati city and one each in Vasai-Virar, Amravati district and Aurangabad city. Besides these, Mumbai also recoded one person’s death from West Bengal.

The mortality rate in the state stands at 4.23%, but the number of deaths are increasing as 198 deaths happened since April 27 alone. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 3.25%.

Mumbai, on Saturday, also crossed the 8,000 Covid-19 cases mark with 547 new infections. Its tally is 8,359. The city, which had crossed the 4,000-mark on April 23, doubled its count to 8,000 in nine days. As cases continue to mount in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Malegaon, the state government, which issued guidelines for extension of lockdown on Saturday, imposed restrictions in most on these areas.

With the third phase of the nation-wide lockdown starting from Monday, the state government has issued relaxation in varying degrees across Maharashtra’s red, orange and green zones to gradually allow businesses and individuals to resume normal lives. In a detailed order, the state government has outlined activities permitted and prohibited in the red, orange, and green zones.

The guidelines also stipulated that individuals engaged in non-essential activity shall not move out between 7pm and 7am; and the elderly, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and young children would stay home. It also had detailed instructions on the precautions to be taken in workplaces and public places, with an emphasis on social distancing and the use of masks.

As per the order, all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except those permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); inter-state public transport buses, except those permitted by MHA; inter-district public transport; Metro rail services; passenger train services; all schools, colleges, coaching, training institutions; all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, religious places; sports, cultural and religious functions and congregations, will remain prohibited irrespective of zones.

Maharashtra has 14 districts in the red zone, including Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Thane, and Palghar districts, where the lockdown will be strictly implemented. Besides these districts, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Aurangabad districts are also in the red zones. Yavatmal, Satara, Dhule, Akola and Jalgaon are also in the red zone, but would see fewer restrictions as against the hotpot areas in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) and Malegaon in Nashik district.

In the red zone — which is defined by taking into account total active cases, doubling rate, etc, — autorickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxi, cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district of plying of buses, barber shops, and salons will not be permitted.

The municipal areas of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Malegaon and Pimpri Chinchwad have got several restrictions, including the opening of shops, private offices, and government offices.

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes — without any distinction between essential and non-essential — can also function, except those in the municipal corporation areas of MMR, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The order makes a mention opening of liquor shops in the annexure, but it has not been clarified whether these shops will open across zones. A senior state government official said that the stores would permitted to open in orange and green zones, with strict compliance of social distancing.

E-commerce will, however, be confined to essential goods. Private offices can also now function, up to 33% of their strength, except in MMR, PMC, PCMC and Malegaon. All government offices except in the areas of Mumbai, MMR, Pune, PCMC, and Malegaon will function up to the level of 100%, above the rank of deputy secretary, and 33% below that in red zones.

In urban areas, special economic zones (SEZs), export-oriented units (EOUs), industrial estates, industrial townships with access control will be allowed to function except those in the municipal corporation areas of MMR, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, PMC and PCMC.

In-situ construction activities in urban areas have been permitted where no workers have to be brought in from outside. While all construction activities are permitted in rural areas, pre-monsoon work related to metro work and other such projects shall be permitted by municipal bodies. Pre-monsoon work of waterproofing of roofs, flood-protection, propping and structural repairs of buildings, demolition of unsafe buildings will be permitted.

Sixteen districts (Raigad, Ahmednagar, Amravati, Buldhana, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Hingoli, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Nanded, Chandrapur, Sangli, Latur, Parbhani, Bhandara and Beed) have fewer cases in their rural parts — in single digits. These 16 districts are in the orange zone, where activities barred in red zone would be permitted.

Maharashtra has six districts in the green zone. Gadchiroli and Wardha have no Covid-19 patients, while Gondia has not reported any new case in the past 35 days. Osmanabad has three cases, while Sindhudurg and Washim have two cases each. In the green zone, buses can operate with 50% capacity. However, buses will not be allowed to ply outside the zone.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope announced that all citizens will be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state government’s health scheme. Tope said that Maharashtra will be the first state to provide free and cashless insurance protection to its people. The health department officials said from now on, the state government, semi-government employees and white ration card holders, which were earlier excluded from availing the scheme, will be able to apply for this scheme.

Tope said, “Earlier, 85% people were covered under the MJPJAY, now the remaining 15% have also been brought under the scheme. Now everybody can avail the scheme if they get admitted to the 1,000 empanelled hospitals for nearly 1,000 ailment packages. They would get cashless treatment for Covid and non-Covid treatments.”

Meanwhile, migrant labourers from shelter camps in Nashik district were sent to Uttar Pradesh by the special ‘Shramik’ train. According to Nashik collector’s office, 847 stranded migrant labourers were sent back to Lucknow. These workers walked from Mumbai, Thane and other areas to reach their villages in the northern state. They were housed in shelter camps after all state borders were sealed after the lockdown was imposed. Guardian minister of Nashik district, Chhagan Bhujbal, flagged off the train on Saturday.

A special outstation train with nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from Bhiwandi Road station on Saturday night. The train will operate between Bhiwandi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and will not halt at any railway station. A second special train is also likely to depart for Gorakhpur on Sunday late evening. The train is likely to be operated from Vasai Road railway station.