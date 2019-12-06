Mahaparinirvan Diwas: CR to operate 26 special trains today

mumbai

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday said that it will operate additional trains to manage the extra rush of passengers travelling on Friday on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas by his followers.

“CR will operate 14 long-distance special trains and 12 special locals to manage the extra rush of Dr BR Ambedkar’s followers, visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar on his death anniversary,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of CR said.

He added that the additional long-distance trains will be operated from Nagpur, Ajani, Solapur, Gulbarga and other places.

“Apart from these special trains and locals, CR has also identified security-sensitive locations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Thane and other stations and deployed additional security personnel at these stations,” Sutar said.

The authorities have also decided to open additional ticketing windows in anticipation of the heavy footfall on these stations for the next two-three days, he added.