Maharashtra board paper leak: Science tutor who sent out solved papers held

The Amboli police on Wednesday arrested a science tutor in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak case.

According to the police, the accused, Rohit Singh was a science teacher at Brilliant Classes, the coaching centre run by the prime accused Feroze. “ He holds a Masters in science and used to be the first one to receive the question paper from Feroze,” said an officer. The officer said Singh would receive the paper at 9:15am and solve the questions.

“Singh would then send the solved paper to the students. He took classes in four other centres and there is a high chance that the papers were circulated in a larger sphere,” he said. He said Singh confessed to leaking four other question papers on March 10, 12, 14 and 16, before the history and political science paper on March 19. “Evidence is being collected to get hold of the people who could be part of a longer trail,” said Daya Nayak, the investigating officer in the case. Cops are probing how the vice principal broke the seal on question papers early and how he got them so early. “The prime accused has been booked earlier in two other cases including a case under section 377(sodomy),” said an officer.

Board, schools get panic calls post leak

Frantic parents and students have been calling up the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) helpline and state board schools in Thane to enquire about the rescheduling of exams. “As we have not received any official response, we ensured they remain calm,” said Murlidhar More, in-charge board helpline number.

“Many students and parents enquired if they should cancel their vacation plans,” said the principal of Thane-based school. “After working so hard, this is depressing. It is not easy to reappear for the same exam,” said Apurva Atilli, 15, a student from Thane.Kiran Shetty, a student from Kalyan said he has cancelled his plans in case the exams are rescheduled.



(With inputs from Ankita Menon)