Maharashtra board time table declared: Class 12 exams to start on Feb 21, Class 10 on March 1

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the time table for this year’s SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) examinations on Friday.

SSC examinations in the state will be conducted between March 1 and March 22, 2019, and HSC exams will be held between February 21 and March 20, 2019. The board has uploaded the time table on its official website, from where students can download it. It will accept suggestions and objections to the timetable over the next 15 days.

However, it has stated that the time table that has been uploaded on the website is only tentative, and students should check the board’s official website before the exam for any changes.

In the backdrop of rumours about exam dates which surface every year, the board has warned students against believing in social media forwards and posts. It has told students to stay away from misleading information and only refer to the official website for updates.

This year, with the revision in the Class 10 curriculum, a separate time table has been made for repeaters appearing for the examination. In 2018, 17.85 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations and 14.16 lakh students appeared for the HSC examinations in Maharashtra.

