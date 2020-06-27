Maharashtra CM says state won’t hold final-year exams for professional courses, requests PM to to approve decision

mumbai

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:59 IST

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government decided not to conduct the final-year exams for professional courses such as law, engineering, architecture, pharmacy and hotel management etc. owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray wrote on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to instruct All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) to endorse the state’s decision and issue necessary guidelines.

The state also decided to award degrees to the final-year students pursuing professional courses on a formula based on their performance in previous exams.

“Considering the current Covid-19 situation in the state, the state disaster management authority in its meeting held on June 18 decided not to conduct final-year examinations for non-professional courses as well as professional courses and award degrees based on a formula decided by the universities. Further, an option would be given to students who want to take exams whenever it is feasible to be held. It was also decided to get decision in respect of professional courses to be endorsed by the respective apex authorities as these courses are regulated by them,” the letter by Thackeray stated.

The CM also highlighted how holding the exams would cause more difficulties to the authorities in the state. “As you are aware, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing in all major cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune Metropolitan Region, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola... The present atmosphere is not yet conducive to conduct examinations and classes. Further, conducting them amidst existing pandemic may prove as an enormous task for district/municipal administration, examining authorities, transport authorities besides students and parents,” the letter added.

The state cannot take a decision on the cancellation of exams for professional courses and needs the approval of the respective central authorities.

The development comes after state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant announced the cancellation of final-year exams for non-professional courses on June 19.

Earlier, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari objected to the state’s decision on the grounds that such a decision will jeopardise the future of students. But till the time of going to the press, there was no reaction from the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s office) on CM’s letter.