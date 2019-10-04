e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Maharashtra education department forms panel to hear complaints of private school teachers

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:27 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The state education department has formed a quasi-judicial body to ensure that the teaching and the non-teaching staff of private unaided schools have a forum to put forth their complaints. The body will hold hearings within six months of the complaint being registered and will be headed by the deputy director (education) of the region.

The formation of the committee was announced in a government resolution released on Tuesday. Until now, private schools in the state had no mechanism to register their complaints.

While there will be a three-member committee to address the grievances of primary and secondary schools, a two-member committee headed by the chairperson of the respective divisional board would look at complaints lodged by the staff of junior colleges.

“Both the parties will get a fair chance to put forward their version and complaints. The committee will have to hear these complaints within six months of the date of filing. Decision taken in the issue will be in accordance with requisite rules, circulars, resolutions of the government etc,” reads the GR.

The committee can also call the education officials concerned of the region as independent members at the time of hearing. Principals said that while it the setting up of the committee is a good move, its success would depend on the implementation.

“In most cases, grievance redressal takes a lot of time with government-appointed committees. Private school teachers do not get time to fight these cases, as schools can relieve them of their duties at any point in time. Thus, the committee will be useful only if it disposes cases fast,” said the principal of a school in Malad on the condition of anonymity.

An official from the state education department said that the committee is expected to act against schools that do not comply with the basic rules of working as per the government requirement.

“Such schools will then be made accountable as they would have to explain their stand in a hearing,” said the official.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:27 IST

top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News