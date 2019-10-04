Maharashtra education department forms panel to hear complaints of private school teachers

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:27 IST

The state education department has formed a quasi-judicial body to ensure that the teaching and the non-teaching staff of private unaided schools have a forum to put forth their complaints. The body will hold hearings within six months of the complaint being registered and will be headed by the deputy director (education) of the region.

The formation of the committee was announced in a government resolution released on Tuesday. Until now, private schools in the state had no mechanism to register their complaints.

While there will be a three-member committee to address the grievances of primary and secondary schools, a two-member committee headed by the chairperson of the respective divisional board would look at complaints lodged by the staff of junior colleges.

“Both the parties will get a fair chance to put forward their version and complaints. The committee will have to hear these complaints within six months of the date of filing. Decision taken in the issue will be in accordance with requisite rules, circulars, resolutions of the government etc,” reads the GR.

The committee can also call the education officials concerned of the region as independent members at the time of hearing. Principals said that while it the setting up of the committee is a good move, its success would depend on the implementation.

“In most cases, grievance redressal takes a lot of time with government-appointed committees. Private school teachers do not get time to fight these cases, as schools can relieve them of their duties at any point in time. Thus, the committee will be useful only if it disposes cases fast,” said the principal of a school in Malad on the condition of anonymity.

An official from the state education department said that the committee is expected to act against schools that do not comply with the basic rules of working as per the government requirement.

“Such schools will then be made accountable as they would have to explain their stand in a hearing,” said the official.

