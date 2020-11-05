e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra education department sets Diwali break for school students from November 12 to 16

Maharashtra education department sets Diwali break for school students from November 12 to 16

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:01 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

The Diwali break for school students in Maharashtra has been cut short to five days- from November 12 to16, the state education department announced in a circular released on Thursday.

The reduction in the break is to complete the syllabus as schools have been affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak. “After the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the local administration has been given the powers to decide on the physical reopening of schools in that region. As per the Secondary School Code, the number of holidays in schools every year cannot be more than 76 days. Similarly, teaching days have been set at 200 days for Class 1 to 5 and 220 days for Class 6 to 8. To ensure that schools can complete their syllabus for the current academic year, Diwali break for schools has been granted for five days,” states the circular.

Teachers said that it was an unfair step to cut down the Diwali break from 21 days to five days. “Teachers are already exhausted with online teaching and they need a break. Students also need a break to celebrate the festival,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of the Teachers’ Democratic Front.

Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad said, “If schools remain open during festivals, it will demotivate teachers and students. We are hoping the government reconsiders this decision.”

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In