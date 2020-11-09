Maharashtra Governor expresses concern over Arnab Goswami’s health and security, draws criticism

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:17 IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed concerns over health and security of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami who has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide. He spoke to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh asked him to allow Goswami to see his family. This has led to criticism from the ruling parties who said that the Governor should also show some sympathy for the family that has lost two lives.

Deshmukh said that Goswami can speak to his family and lawyers on the phone as jail inmates are not allowed to meet anyone due to coronavirus pandemic, since last four months.

A statement released by Raj Bhavan on Monday said, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami. The Governor also asked the home minister to allow the family of Goswami to see him and to speak to him.”

This is not the first time when the Governor has expressed his concern for Goswami to the state home minister. Earlier, he had conveyed his concern over the manner Goswami was arrested, the release states further.

“I have received a call from the honorable Governor and he asked me to allow Goswami to meet his family. Goswami can speak to his family members and lawyers on phone with permission from jail authorities, but cannot meet them in person. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, jail authorities are not allowing anyone to enter in jails for the last four months,” the home minister said.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in connection with 2018’s abetment to suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who, in his suicide note, had blamed Goswami and two others for his and his mother’s suicide.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been attacking Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over Goswami’s arrest and said that it was an attack on democracy. Most of the senior BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah has criticised the MVA government.

When asked about politics on Goswami’s arrest, Deshmukh said everyone can see how BJP leaders right from Delhi to Mumbai are making comments on the matter. “For us the case is in the court. Both the sides are making their arguments. I won’t say much as the matter is subjudice,” said the home minister.

Since November 4, Goswami was lodged at the primary school which has been converted into a Covid-19 facility. On Sunday, he was moved to a quarantine centre inside Taloja jail.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the Governor not to show his biases openly. “No journalist or human being born in the country are above law and order. All the three accused in the case are behind the bars, but surprisingly no one is speaking for the other two. They (BJP) are making it political by showing support (to Goswami). It has nothing to do with journalism, it is about suicide due to non-payment,” she said.

“The Governor should show some concern for a man who lost his life. It would be nice if the Governor did not show his biases to openly,” Chaturvedi added.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the BJP is worried about Goswami as he was working for their agenda and the Governor should have concern for the Naik family as well. “It is unfortunate that the mentality of the Governor is similar to the BJP. He is the Governor of the state and should have concern for every person of the state including that of Naik family,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that it would have been better if Koshyari had shown sympathy for the victim’s family. “The Naik family was struggling to get justice for months. It would have been better if the Governor had shown sympathy for them. Goswami is in jail and the responsibility of his safety is of the state government,” said minority affairs minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.