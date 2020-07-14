e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt orders probe into mention of Covid-19 on marksheets

Maharashtra govt orders probe into mention of Covid-19 on marksheets

The minister ordered an inquiry into the matter and action will be taken against those found responsible, an official statement said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after marksheets of agriculture universities in the state were found to have the words “promoted Covid-19” stamped on them
Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after marksheets of agriculture universities in the state were found to have the words “promoted Covid-19” stamped on them(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after marksheets of agriculture universities in the state were found to have the words “promoted Covid-19” stamped on them.

Agriculture minister Dada Bhuse ordered inquiry after BJP leader Ashish Shelar raised the issue.

“It has come to light that marksheets of agriculture universities have ‘promoted Covid-19’ stamps. This is wrong and unjust for students,” tweeted Shelar, a former minister.

Maharashtra has four agriculture universities.

In a letter to the director general of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research and vice- chancellors of agriculture universities, Bhuse said the government had not given any instruction that marksheets should mention that the student has been promoted (without holding examination) due to the pandemic.

The minister ordered an inquiry into the matter and action will be taken against those found responsible, an official statement said.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
PM Oli roasted in Nepal and India for shocking ‘real Ayodhya’ claim
PM Oli roasted in Nepal and India for shocking ‘real Ayodhya’ claim
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In