Maharashtra health officials apprehensive about surge in cases after Navratri

mumbai

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:51 IST

Maharashtra government officials have expressed concerns over the likely surge in Covid-19 cases during the Navratri festival that is scheduled to start on Saturday.

“As the state has started unlocking [easing of restrictions imposed to check the pandemic], we are seeing an increase in the cases. The Navratri festival will only aggravate matters as we fear that people in their festive mood will become casual and the end result will be an increase in cases. Dussehra will see more people coming out,” said a health department official on condition of anonymity. “Since hotels and restaurants have opened, this gives people more opportunity to socialise.”

Ameet Mandot, a doctor, said the Navratri festival will result in more intermingling and increased social interactions which are undesirable in the current circumstances. “The problem is some do not wear masks and even if they do, they remove them at regular intervals. There is a big section of people who do not know how to wear a mask and are casual about the whole thing.”

Navratri is one of the major festivals celebrated in Mumbai. Pandals are set up and Garba dances are also organised. The festivities have been curtailed due to the pandemic even as people are expected to make purchases during this festival as usual and visit their relatives and friends.