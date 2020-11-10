e-paper
Maharashtra: MMR records fewer new Covid-19 cases

MMR reported 1,094 Covid-19 cases on Monday, as compared to 4,614 exactly a month ago, the data from the Maharashtra health and family welfare department showed

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:05 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
MMR has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases till Monday at 597,617.
MMR has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases till Monday at 597,617.(ANI File)
         

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises the city and its neighbouring districts, appears to have ebbed, as there has been a significant dip in fresh cases.

MMR, which consists of nine municipal corporations including Mumbai and adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, reported 1,094 Covid-19 cases on Monday, as compared to 4,614 exactly a month ago, the data from the Maharashtra health and family welfare department showed.

MMR has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases till Monday at 597,617.

The Pune region is next to MMR as far as the viral outbreak is concerned.

Also Read: India reports less than 40,000 Covid-19 cases for second time in November

It reported 631 new Covid-19 cases – the second highest in Maharashtra — on Monday and recorded 433,797 viral infection cases to date.

Pune region comprises five municipal corporations, including Pune and neighbouring Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

“We have been observing a decline in Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra. The scenario in MMR is no exception,” said an official from the state health and family welfare department.

Maharashtra recorded 3,277 new Covid-19 cases on Monday – the lowest since June 24, when 3,890 cases were reported.

The low count can be attributed to a lower daily testing figure at 42,405.

