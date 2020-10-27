Maharashtra: MMR’s contribution in Covid-19 daily case count reduces by half

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:38 IST

As the cases of Covid-19 are on the decline in the state, the contribution of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and surrounding areas, has reduced significantly in Maharashtra’s daily case count. Compared to the last month, the cases have reduced by half.

As many as 4,819 cases were reported from MMR on September 25. On October 25, they reduced to 2,210 when 6,059 were reported in the state, show the figures released by the state health department.

MMR consists of nine municipal corporations including Mumbai and rural areas of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. It is also the most affected region by the pandemic in the state.

It is still reporting the highest number of daily infections among all the regions. The region has recorded a maximum of 572,849 cases till October 26

After MMR, the Pune region is the second most-affected area with 419,614 cases as of October 26.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: New evidence of waning antibody immunity to Covid-19 over time found

It comprises five municipal corporations, including Pune and rural areas of Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts.

“A decline is being observed in all the areas of the state. This is the reason a trend of low case count has continued but MMR is still getting maximum cases if compared to the rest of the regions. One of the reasons behind is that Mumbai is contributing the highest cases among all the areas,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.

On October 26, the state recorded only 3,645 cases, the lowest since June 24 when 3,890 cases were reported. However, it was attributed to low testing as 36,267 tests were conducted on Monday.

The Covid-19 fatalities have reached 43,348 after 84 casualties were reported on October 26.