e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raises issue of inflated power bills with Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raises issue of inflated power bills with Sharad Pawar

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:56 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

A day after he met Maharashtra Governor to raise the issue of inflated power bills, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on phone, asking the veteran leader to intervene in the issue and provide relief to citizens.

According to sources, it was Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who had asked Thackeray during their meeting to speak to Pawar on the issue.

“Rajsaheb has sought time to meet Pawar. He has also apprised Pawar of the difficulties faced by citizens [owing to the inflated bills] and stressed the need for the state government to intervene into the issue and provide relief to the people,” said an MNS leader.

The inflated power bills have led to wide-spread resentment among citizens. Thackeray had in July written to his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to resolve the issue.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In